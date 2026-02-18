Some suburbs battling with water supply: JW cites improvements

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The overall Johannesburg Water (JW) supply system has improved, with most systems supplying fairly to normal, though the Commando and Soweto systems continue to be constrained.

JW said the Commando system, which services a large part of the metro, remains the most affected.

“The incoming supply has improved, but it has not yet returned to normal levels required to keep the system adequately pressurised. Lower-lying areas are receiving supply, while higher-lying areas remain affected by poor pressure to no water.

”The Commando system remains configured to augment supply and daily interventions are in place."

The Crosby, Brixton 1 and 2 reservoirs and Brixton 1 tower are supplying fairly but remain constrained, JW said. Brixton Tower is being supplied by two pumps.

Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs are on bypass and receiving additional inflows from interlinks within the Commando and Central systems.

JW said: “Hursthill 1 and 2 observed some improvements but remain constrained. This means customers in lower-lying areas will receive normal supply, while customers in higher-lying areas will experience poor pressure to no water.”

The Soweto system is constrained but some improvement was seen overnight.

While most areas are receiving water, some are affected by poor pressure to no water.

“The two reservoirs improved and are supplying, with restoration efforts in progress at Doornkop reservoir and Meadowlands reservoir,” JW said.

Soweto systems that are supplying fairly but affected by poor pressure are Protea Glen, Jabulani, Naturena and Zondi.

JW said its Central system is supplying fairly but may be affected by poor pressure.

“Alexander Park and Berea reservoirs have improved and are supplying fairly but remain constrained and under close observation with daily interventions in place. Teams will flush the lines for airlocks and investigate any other constraints on the downstream of the reservoirs.”

“Deep South systems are constrained and closely monitored with daily interventions in place.”

The city’s other systems are seen as stable and supplying fairly to adequately. This includes Sandton and Midrand.

The President Park reservoir and tower are supplying fairly with daily throttling in place.

Diepsloot reservoir improved overnight and is supplying fairly with daily interventions in place to manage supply.

Steyn City’s reservoir remains low but is supplying fairly.

Roodepoort systems are supplying fairly to adequately.

Randburg systems are supplying fairly to adequately.

