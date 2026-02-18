Three more suspects charged in e-hailing driver murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two of the three accused who were added to the murder case of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Three additional accused have been added in the murder case of case of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat.

Tumishang Mogau Mabutla, his girlfriend Ofentse Senwamadi, both from Atteridgeville, and Thabang Kenneth Mothwa from Saulsville, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Mabutla is facing charges of premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Senwamadi is charged with premeditated murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances as an accessory after the fact. Mothwa faces a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances as an accessory after the fact.

It is alleged that Dikeledi Tears Mphela, Goitsione Machidi and McClaren Mushwana, who appeared before the court on Monday, together with the co-accused added on Wednesday, acted in common purpose to kill the 22-year-old e-hailing driver on February 11.

“It is further alleged that after disposing of the deceased’s body, the accused took the vehicle of the deceased to Mothwa for him to remove the tracker from the vehicle,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said,

The three newly added accused were arrested on Monday after police investigations linked them to the offences.

The matter was postponed until February 23 for all six accused to appear together in court.

TimesLIVE