WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Senzo Meyiwa murder acccused, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have made an application at the Pretoria high court to have their incarceration conditions relaxed.
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli in the Pretoria high court. File photo. (Phill Magakoe/ Gallo Images)

The five men accused of the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the dock on Wednesday at the Pretoria high court. The soccer star was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

