Another bogus doctor arrested in Johannesburg

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has arrested a man accused of practicing as a bogus “doctor” at Marble Towers in the Johannesburg CBD.

This is the second such arrest by the JMPD this month. It follows the apprehension of a 50-year-old woman in Midrand earlier in February, who was also found to be practicing medicine without the necessary qualifications.

The JMPD said it acted on a tip-off from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) regarding an individual allegedly operating an illegal medical practice on the fourth floor of Marble Towers.

“On arrival officers located a male on the premises and requested his practice number or permit. He was unable to produce any valid documentation,” the JMPD said.

The suspect was arrested on charges of fraud and the contravention of the Health Professions Act. He is being held at the Johannesburg Central police station.

TimesLIVE