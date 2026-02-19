Gunman invades N2 to try to rob motorists in Khayelitsha, Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A gunman with a semi-automatic rifle held up motorists on the notorious N2 on Wednesday afternoon, despite heightened law enforcement patrols on the highway.

Images which appear to depict the man dressed in black with at least two accomplices on the roadside were shared by @CapeTownFreeway on X. This occurred on the N2 inbound before Mew Way, Khayelitsha, at about 2pm.

The culprits evaded arrest.

Cape Town MMC for public safety JP Smith said: “City officials responded swiftly, but the perpetrators escaped into the nearby informal settlement before they could be apprehended and remain at large.”

The N2 highway has been dubbed “the hell run” due to the frequency of smash-and-grab attacks, which include rocks thrown at motorists.

