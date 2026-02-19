Muslim religious leader gunned down in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Moulana Mustaqeem Wanza was deeply respected by the Muslim community in Cape Town, says Aswaatul Islam.

Story audio is generated using AI

Moulana Mustaqeem Wanza was fatally shot during prayers on the first night of Ramadan in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Wednesday night.

He was shot outside the Salaamudien Masjid shortly after Taraweeh prayers.

“At this stage, the Masjid Imaamat and Committee does not have any confirmed details regarding the circumstances of the incident. We will allow the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation, and we trust due process will take its course.”

Aswaatul Islam said Wanza was “a deeply respected soul whose presence, guidance and kindness touched so many lives. His legacy, teachings and impact will never be forgotten.”

The Darul Ulama Association said Wanza was “a respected Alum whose melodious voice resounded in Masaajieds throughout the Western Cape and beyond.”

“He was an inspiration for many of our youth to persue the path of the Quraan.

“The incident took place as Moulana completed the leading of Salatul Taraweegh on the very first night of this Mubarak month of Ramadaan at the Salamudien Masjied New Lentegeur.

He was in Candytuft Street in Lentegeur, proceeding to the house of one of his colleagues, when the occupants of a white VW Polo stopped and shot him eight times, the group said.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE