National Gambling Board and NSFAS unite to prevent student gambling harm

The National Gambling Board and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme join forces to protect students from gambling harm. Picture: 123RF

The National Gambling Board (NGB) and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have announced a new partnership to raise awareness about responsible gambling at higher learning institutions and to safeguard public funds meant for education.

The two bodies said they were concerned about the growing number of young people exposed to gambling, particularly illegal online platforms. They warned some students are using their allowances for gambling instead of tuition, accommodation and other basic needs.

The NGB said research shows financial pressure, aggressive digital advertising and easy access to online betting sites are driving more young people to gamble. Targeted promotions on social media and mobile apps are also playing a role.

According to the two organisations, the trend could affect students’ academic performance, financial stability and overall wellbeing.

The NSFAS said it remains committed to its mandate of enabling access to education and supporting student success by funding tuition, accommodation, meals and essential learning needs.

“NSFAS funding is intended to support students’ educational journey and essential living needs. When the funds are diverted to gambling, it can undermine academic success and long-term financial well-being,” said acting NSFAS CEO Waseem Carrim.

“This partnership focuses on prevention, awareness and empowering students to make informed choices that support their future,” he said.

The two organisations will formalise the partnership in the coming weeks through the signing of a memorandum of understanding. This will set out how they will work together and guide joint interventions at universities and TVET colleges.

The partnership will:

promote responsible gambling awareness among students;

discourage the misuse of NSFAS allowances for gambling, including illegal online platforms; and

strengthen preventative education and early intervention initiatives at universities and TVET colleges.

Through the agreement, the NGB and NSFAS will roll out nationwide outreach and on-campus education programmes. They will also run targeted campaigns on financial literacy and the risks linked to online and illegal gambling.

Students will be engaged through workshops, dialogues and campus activations aimed at prevention, harm reduction and informed decision-making. The two organisations will also share information within the limits of the law to improve monitoring and preventative measures.

“This partnership prioritises the protection of young people through harm reduction approaches that prevent the development of harmful gambling behaviours. Particular attention will be given to the growing normalisation of gambling through digital advertising platforms, social media and mobile applications, which increasingly affects students,” said acting NGB CEO Lungile Dukwa.

The organisations said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to protect vulnerable groups, especially young people, and to safeguard public funds meant for education.

“Your skill is the bag, don’t gamble with it. #YSBDGI.”

