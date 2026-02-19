No court appearance yet for women who took corpse to Capitec bank

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two women who were arrested after taking their grandmother's corpse into a Capitec branch in KwaDukuza on Wednesday were due to appear in court. The matter was not heard as the senior public prosecutor is still investigating.

The two women who were arrested after they brought their grandmother’s corpse into a Capitec branch in KwaDukuzu, north of Durban, as proof of death in an alleged payout dispute, did not appear in court on Thursday as the matter was not paced on the court roll.

The women arrived with other family members in a hearse and parked outside the bank’s doors.

According to a video which has gone viral on social media, the female occupants of the hearse pulled out a stretcher covered with blue sheeting. It later emerged the body of their grandmother, who had recently died, was on the stretcher.

Three women then entered the bank, sending shocked clients running in different directions.

According to a statement released by KwaDukuza police station’s Const Siphesihle Myeni, the incident occurred at about 10am on Wednesday at a bank on Chief Albert Luthuli Street.

“The family had reportedly brought the corpse to the bank due to non-payment of funeral cover insurance,” read the statement.

“Reports indicate the family had two policies with the bank for their grandmother; one was paid out and the second was pending verification due to an unclear funeral parlour stamp. The family brought the deceased’s body to the bank using a funeral parlour vehicle, causing a disturbance and intimidation,” the statement said.

Myeni said the women were arrested on charges of extortion, disturbance and intimidation and were due to appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court on Thursday.

“The matter was not placed on the court roll. The senior public prosecutor has directed further investigations into the matter,” said National Prosecuting Authority KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

A policeman at the station told TimesLIVE the women were still in custody. The body was taken to the KwaDukuza mortuary.

Capitec said it was “deeply saddened by the distressing incident that occurred at our Stanger branch in KwaDukuza”.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family during what is clearly an incredibly difficult and emotional time. We understand the sensitivity of the circumstances and deeply apologise to those affected.

“We recognise the impact this situation has had on those involved, as well as on our employees and the broader community. The branch has been closed while we manage the matter, and we are providing the necessary support to all affected parties.”

The bank said it was engaging with authorities and will ensure that all appropriate processes are followed with care, dignity and respect.

In July 2025, the North Coast Courier reported a similar incident in which a grieving family brought a dead body in a coffin into Capitec Bank at KwaDukuza Mall in protest over an alleged funeral insurance payout delay.

In 2019, TimesLIVE reported another incident in KZN that involved a family taking a body to an Old Mutual branch after the company allegedly refused to pay out the funeral claim. The company issued a statement saying the claim had been paid.

TimesLIVE