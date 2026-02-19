State challenges Amber-Lee Hughes’ account of child neglect

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted child killer Amber-Lee Hughes marked her 26th birthday under gruelling cross-examination as her presentencing proceedings continued at the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Central to her grilling by the state were WhatsApp messages that were used to question her testimony regarding concerns she raised about the wellbeing of the four-year-old she killed, Nada-Jane Challita.

She was convicted in August for the rape and murder of the girl whom she killed in January 2023.

On Wednesday, in her arguments in mitigation of sentence, she told the court she had killed the child as she believed Nada-Jane would be neglected and would not progress without her presence in the home.

Hughes testified that when she first became involved in the child’s life, Nada-Jane would sometimes arrive at school wearing only a nappy and with insect bites. She described the child as shy and lacking confidence.

However, on Thursday, state advocate Rolene Barnard referred Hughes to messages in which she appeared to praise the child’s father’s parenting, including one in which she wrote, “I hope the social workers see how amazing my boyfriend is as a dad. They are going to love Nada and see how well you’re raising her.”

The state questioned the contradiction between that message and her testimony that the child had been neglected.

Hughes had previously told the court that Nada-Jane’s lack of clothing and the insect bites raised concerns about the child’s wellbeing.

The prosecutor asked why she would commend the father’s parenting in messages while later alleging neglect, and further questioned why concerns about the child’s wellbeing appeared to be raised with authorities only after disputes or break-ups between the couple.

The state put it to Hughes that social workers and police were often contacted after arguments with the father, asking why the alleged neglect was not reported earlier during the relationship, if she had longstanding concerns about the child’s care.

Hughes maintained that she had contacted child welfare out of concern for the child’s safety but said she would not have discussed welfare matters in text messages and that such conversations took place in person.

On Wednesday, Hughes testified about the deterioration of her relationship with the child’s father, telling the court that she had linked his WhatsApp account to her laptop, where she discovered messages allegedly showing he had contacted multiple women in an attempt to solicit sexual services.

She said the messages indicated he had reached out to “almost eight prostitutes” in a day, which she testified left her feeling insecure within the relationship.

Hughes told the court that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder type 2, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and major depressive disorder, and that she had struggled with depression for several years.

Hughes said she accepted responsibility for the child’s murder but denied any involvement in the rape.

“I admit to the murder,” she testified, saying she knew nothing about the rape.

