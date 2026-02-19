South Africa

Teenager caught with explosives in Roodepoort

A 16-year-old was arrested in Roodepoort for possession and distribution of explosives by officers from the police’s national intervention unit and Gauteng crime intelligence division.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said the team operationalised intelligence-led information on suspects selling explosives in and around Motlhakeng.

At the property where the teenager was found, officers seized 50 blasting cartridges, 25 safety fuse connectors and detonating cords.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the criminal networks behind the illegal possession and distribution of explosives,” said Van Wyk.

Explosives are often used in serious crimes such as cash-in-transit robberies and illegal mining, she said.

Earlier this month, social development minister Sisisi Tolashe said her department was concerned about the presence of minors in and around illegal mining operations, where they are exposed to dangerous working conditions, criminal networks and abuse.

