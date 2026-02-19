Victims demand their money from alleged property scammer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“I want my money.”

That was the demand from one of the alleged victims of Petunia Macingwane, who is accused of scamming home buyers from Gauteng.

Sibusiso Tshabala, 45, attended Macingwane’s court case on Wednesday, demanding the R193,000 he paid for an RDP house in Orange Farm from the accused’s sister, Sibongile Macingwane.

“I want my money. We have spent a lot of money on this [the house]. I just want to see a bank notification on my phone,” said Tshabalala as he turned his frustrations towards Sibongile.

Nomaswazi Nhlapo said she and her husband, Tshabalala, used the last cash from his pension fund to buy the home.

The couple, who are renting accommodation in Palm Springs, Vaal, said they could no longer keep up with rent payments, and decided to buy their own home. “We decided that before the money ran out, we might as well do the right thing and buy the house,” Nhlapo said.

On Thursday morning, Nhlapo said she would be opening a case against Macingwane but hoped she would return their cash.

Macingwane appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court on Wednesday, facing a charge of fraud.

She is accused of posing as a lawyer while allegedly defrauding homebuyers.

The matter was postponed to February 25.

But, following her appearance, emotions ran high with Tshabalala and other alleged victims following Sibongile outside court as she walked with her sister’s lawyer, demanding their money back.

Tempers flared outside Mamelodi magistrate's court as victims of property fraud confronted Sibongile Macingwane, demanding answers and their money shortly after her sister, Petunia Macingwane, appeared in court on fraud allegations. Petunia is accused of defrauding homebuyers.… pic.twitter.com/5cJJLeaYnZ — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) February 18, 2026

Even before the matter was called, tensions boiled over inside the court gallery, where some complainants confronted Sibongile.

“I want my money now. I am not leaving here without getting my money,” said Tshabalala.

He was later seen on his cellphone, allegedly speaking directly to Macingwane, who is in police custody, insisting his money be returned.

He then told Sowetan that he did not want her to be released on bail. “We have been waiting for that house for two months. When I heard she was arrested, all I could think of was my money.”

A source close to the investigation told Sowetan that Macingwane was arrested while she was “busy with another fraud ... She was caught in the act while making several transactions,” said the source.

Masechaba Chengosho, 47, whose mother was selling the house to Tshabalala, said she was at Macingwane’s office in Gandhi Square, in Johannesburg’s CBD, on Monday seeking answers about funds paid by homebuyers into Macingwane’s account.

She was at the office to confront Macingwane over outstanding money from the sale of her mother’s house.

Chengosho said she watched in disbelief as police arrested the alleged swindler during their meeting.

“While we were going through the calculations of the money she received from the buyers, police officers entered the office and placed her under arrest,” Chengosho said.

According to Chengosho, she had sold her mother’s Orange Farm house and was in the process of buying her another one. Macingwane, CEO and director of Petu Estate, is alleged to have handled the sale.

“I was shocked when she was arrested. Even the police could see how frightened I was that day. I felt sick that night. We didn’t know what type of person we were dealing with,” she said.

Chengosho said the buyers had paid R193,000 for the house in November, but her mother received only R70,000 in December.

“Since the money was paid [in November], she [Macingwane] never spoke to us. We were the ones chasing her, asking how far the process was,” she said.

Among those in court was alleged victim Nokuthula Kgoadi, who said she believes Macingwane’s arrest signals a turning point.

Kgoadi said she and her husband paid R700,000 for a property in Bramley, only to later discover the paperwork was not legitimate.

“This is a start. If you are a victim, you must definitely come through and make sure she stays in jail because we are fighting that she doesn’t get bail.”

READ|Regulatory body warns of rise in bogus property agents

Macingwane was arrested in November 2023 in connection with an alleged housing scam and released on bail.

While she was out on bail, she allegedly defrauded other victims.

That case is set to return to court on April 1 for pre-trial proceedings.

Sowetan understands police are on the hunt for accomplices.