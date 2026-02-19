Wheelbarrows, hammers land illegal miners in trouble as 3 appear in court over Springs ‘gold rush’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Spades, wheelbarrows, water pumps and hammers are among several tools that were confiscated in an operation to stop Springs residents from mining a kraal on Wednesday.

At least three people were arrested by police and Ekurhuleni Metro Police at Gugulethu informal settlement. The area has been a hive of illegal mining activity since the rumours of gold deposits allegedly being found by a local more than a week ago. Men, women and children have been seen digging the kraal where the supposed gold is rumoured to have been underground.

The land belongs to the municipality; however, kraal owners have been charging diggers between R20 and R50 to access the area.

“The operation was conducted in collaboration with South African Police Service, EMPD and City of Ekurhuleni in an effort to curb illegal mining in that area. Three suspects were arrested for illegal mining and mining equipment like spades, wheelbarrows, water pumps and hammers was seized,” Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said on Thursday.

The suspects are expected to appear before Springs magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Municipal spokesperson Phakamile Mbengashe said the arrests formed part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to clamp down on unlawful mining operations in the area.

Mbengashe said further arrests were likely as investigations continue and the standoff between law enforcement officers and the illegal miners persists.

It is not clear if, indeed, gold exists in the area, but one woman interviewed by Sowetan last week claimed to have made some money.

“The alleged gold finding claim has not been verified after the rumour that 7g of gold were found here. On the issue of arrests, we can confirm that three people were arrested and are going to be taken to Springs Police Station. If there are more arrests, we will confirm the numbers,” Mbengashe said on Wednesday.

