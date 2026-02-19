WATCH | Worker shot at Mugabe home in Hyde Park, Joburg: 2 questioned

Two people were taken in by police for questioning after a worker was wounded in a shooting at the Mugabe family home in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
One of those taken in for questioning is believed to be a son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.
Speaking outside the house in Hyde Park, police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police had sent a dog unit inside the house to search for a firearm that is alleged to have been used in the shooting. So far police have obtained a cartridge that will become part of the investigation.
She said the wounded worker, believed to be a gardener, was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in critical condition.
The two occupants were co-operating with the police, she said.
An attempted murder case is under investigation.
This is a developing story
