Allegations of neglect spark probe at Eastern Cape elderly home

Fresh allegations have surfaced against the Silver Crown Old Age Home in Amalinda, with claims that elderly residents are being deprived of nutritious meals, raising renewed concerns about the standard of care in some of South Africa’s ageing residential facilities.

The department of social development has dispatched an investigation team after whistleblower accounts, family testimonies and circulating images suggested residents may be receiving inadequate meals and basic care at the facility in KuGompo City (formerly East London).

A whistleblower, Bruce Dalton, said he felt compelled to alert authorities after learning of the alleged conditions while receiving medical treatment.

“People do not deserve such treatment. They are being deprived of their rights. I would never allow my family to place me in this facility,” he said.

Family members of residents have alleged worsening conditions, claiming elderly residents are forced to rely on relatives for toiletries while food portions are allegedly insufficient.

Some also claim residents suffer from bedsores and poor hygiene due to inadequate care and infrequent laundering of clothing and bedding.

The department has moved to contain the fallout, confirming its risk management unit is probing possible non-compliance with food provision standards, catering specifications and overall service delivery.

Department spokesperson Mphumzi Zuzile said the probe will determine whether meals meet approved dietary standards and whether contractual obligations are being breached.

“The wellbeing and dignity of senior citizens remains a priority. Whistleblowers will be protected, and all concerns raised will be investigated,” he said.

Officials said the facility has internal complaint systems and that no formal complaints against management had been recorded in the past two years, though concerns about portion sizes, food handling and cooking standards had been noted.

The department has issued a breach of contract notice to the food service provider and is monitoring compliance with the service level agreement linked to a three-year food supply contract that began in July 2024.

The facility is legally registered under national elderly care legislation until 2028, but officials warned corrective action would follow if violations are confirmed.

Tensions escalated this week when members of the EFF joined community members outside the facility, demanding entry to conduct an oversight inspection.

