Clover warns FMD rules threaten South Africa’s dairy exports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Clover says producers and processors are incurring unsustainable additional costs due to forced separation of facilities, transport inefficiencies and product losses

Clover SA has warned that the inconsistent, non-standardised foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) eradication measures applied by the state for dairy products are putting the country’s dairy industry under serious threat.

It said this was despite dairy products meeting and sometimes exceeding internationally recognised safety standards.

In a statement on Friday, Clover SA said the dairy industry maintained that export permits and veterinary attestations were being applied inconsistently across provinces, while South Africa was deferring to importing countries that required local approval first, creating a regulatory deadlock.

This impasse was effectively closing export markets and placing significant strain on the broader dairy value chain.

Johann Vorster, CEO of Clover, said FMD was a national disaster that required strong FMD eradication measures.

“However, these are being wrongly conflated with dairy processing standards. This is shutting down exports of products that are scientifically safe for human consumption.”

He said the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) provided clear and science‑based standards for FMD control.

These standards stated that UHT‑treated dairy products were safe for trade and should not require FMD‑related conditions or certification. Non‑UHT products were also considered safe when subjected to appropriate heat treatment, with limited certification focused on milk status at collection and proper post‑processing separation.

“However, current measures in place mean that vaccinated milk is being incorrectly treated and classified as infected milk, despite the fact that vaccination is a recognised disease‑control tool and not an indicator of infection."

He said this expanded restrictions without any scientific justification.

“The facts are that affected products are scientifically safe for human consumption. The state has simply got it wrong, hasn’t done its homework, or is just bungling the situation. It’s a shambles,” Vorster said.

He said Clover SA had raised the alarm that South Africa’s current approach went beyond global standards and was imposing unsustainable costs.

If unresolved, exports would become unviable, with serious consequences, Vorster said.

“Producers and processors are incurring unsustainable additional costs due to forced separation of facilities, transport inefficiencies, and product losses.

If unresolved, the continued application of these measures will render exports unviable, leading to reduced milk collection from producers, job losses across the value chain, loss of export revenue, and increased risks to national food security.”

Together with the dairy industry, Clover is calling on authorities to urgently adopt a clear national minimum standard aligned with WOAH guidelines, distinguish properly between infected, vaccinated and FMD‑free milk, and remove unnecessary restrictions on UHT products.

“Without immediate regulatory alignment and clarity, South Africa risks causing irreversible economic damage to its dairy industry, while gaining no additional disease‑control benefit beyond internationally accepted standards,” said Vorster.

TimesLIVE