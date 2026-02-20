Court accuses Amber-Lee Hughes of lying as she admits to changing her story

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amber-Lee Hughes admits to murder, but denies being guilty of rape as court questions her shifting testimony.

Child killer Amber-Lee Hughes returned to the Johannesburg high court on Friday, where the judge accused her of changing her story and lying under oath.

She was convicted in August for the rape and murder of four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita in January 2023.

The court heard that Hughes had previously pleaded not guilty to all counts during the trial. She has since admitted guilt on the murder charge but continues to deny the rape charge.

On Friday, judge Richard Mkhabela questioned her claim that she had always intended to plead guilty to murder but was misled by her former attorney, Michelle Ives.

Hughes told the court she felt she had “no other option” but to plead not guilty on all charges after being advised that there was insufficient evidence against her and that she could receive a suspended sentence.

However, the judge referred her to the trial transcript, where she confirmed under oath that she had participated in drafting her plea explanation and understood it fully.

When pressed, Hughes admitted she had not been truthful at the time.

“So you are admitting you lied under oath during the trial?” the judge asked.

“Yes, I did lie under oath during the trial, my Lord,” Hughes responded.

Mkhabela then questioned how the court could rely on her current version if she had previously admitted to dishonesty.

Hughes said her new legal representatives had advised her to be fully honest and that she now understood the consequences of her actions.

During proceedings the judge asked Hughes to give a detailed account of how she killed the child.

She told the court that after apologising to the child and telling her she loved her, she leaned over her while she was in the bathtub and pushed her head under water.

“I leaned and I sat on her back and pushed her head down,” she said. She testified that it took “about two or three minutes” before she felt the child jerk.

Once she felt the movement, she got up and left her in the bath.

When asked whether the child had struggled, Hughes replied that there had been “a small struggle”.

The judge remarked that the child must have fought for her life. Hughes agreed and conceded that the child had done nothing wrong to her.

“You agree it was not justified?” the judge asked.

“Yes, I do agree, my Lord,” she responded.

The court also heard details of Hughes turbulent relationship with the child’s father. She read out messages in which she pleaded with Elie Challita after alleged physical abuse, telling him, “it hurts to even cry. I need you now more than ever.”

Hughes alleged that she had been assaulted, isolated from her family and financially dependent on him. She described feeling alone and cut off from her father and brother.

She also reiterated earlier testimony that she had discovered WhatsApp messages showing Elie had contacted multiple women in an attempt to solicit sexual services, which she said contributed to her insecurity and emotional instability.

Hughes told the court that their relationship deteriorated to the point where she became resentful of the attention Challita showed to Nada-Jane’s biological mother while he was involved with her.

She also admitted that during heated arguments she reacted by damaging his vehicle and other property.

The judge questioned why, if the father was the one who had wronged her, she chose to take the life of an innocent child.

Hughes responded that she was not in her right state of mind at the time and that her actions were not justifiable.

The matter was postponed to March 12

