Court orders Ngwathe council dissolution amid appeal bid

The Free State High Court said the harms complained of were of such a nature that they cannot be undone by the mere success of an appeal at some indeterminate point in the future. Stock photo.

The Free State High Court ruled that the court order delivered in June last year, ordering the provincial premier to dissolve the Ngwathe municipal council, be implemented immediately, despite the municipality’s plan to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

AfriForum described this judgment passed on Friday as a major victory in a long-drawn-out court case regarding poor service delivery in the Ngwathe municipality.

AfriForum said after the June 2025 order by high court judge Johannes Daffue, the municipality’s application for leave to appeal in this matter was dismissed in August 2025. The municipality then appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, but its appeal was also dismissed in October 2025.

The court ruled that there was “no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard”. In the meantime, the municipality has indicated that it will appeal the judgment in the Constitutional Court.

In terms of the June 2025 judgment, the premier was also ordered to implement a recovery plan to restore service delivery in the municipality and ensure that the municipality meets its financial obligations.

It also ordered the premier and the executive council to report to the court under oath every three months on the progress made in the management of the municipality. They were also ordered to approve a temporary budget, revenue-generating measures or any other measures that will give effect to the recovery plan.

In her judgment, judge Mareena Opperman said systemic failures, which have resulted in the supply of contaminated water, recurring sewage spillages, financial insolvency and manifestly deficient governance demanded urgent action and decisive remediation.

“A failure to intervene in the face of such circumstances is inconsistent with the obligations imposed by the constitution and cannot be countenanced in a constitutional democracy,” Opperman said.

The judge said the harm suffered by AfriForum’s members and other residents of the municipality was ongoing and, by its very nature, irreparable.

She said the interruption of potable water supply, the contamination of areas by sewage spillages and persistent electrical instability, constituted more than mere administrative shortcomings.

“They pose immediate and tangible risks to public health, human dignity and the environment.”

Opperman said the harms complained of were of such a nature that they cannot be undone by the mere success of an appeal at some indeterminate point in the future.

“Once suffered, they will have taken effect in a manner that is neither reversible nor capable of meaningful restoration. They are also not susceptible to being cured by a monetary award.”

Alta Pretorius, AfriForum’s district coordinator for the Mooi River region, said: “It is crucial for the municipality to acknowledge that, for the benefit of all residents, they must now dedicate themselves to assisting competent staff in resolving the long-standing service delivery crisis here.”

Pretorius said in the past month, residents have again been burdened by unprecedented power and water outages. Pretorius said this order finally offers the space to bring real relief to residents who are suffering due to this crisis.

Schalk Burger, chairperson of AfriForum’s Parys branch, said justice has now been served in this case.

“It was a long and drawn-out process, but we hope that we will now be able to walk a path of recovery together with Parys and the other towns in the municipality through cooperation agreements with the municipality and with the help of dedicated experts.”

TimesLIVE