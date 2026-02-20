Doctor charged with rape after alleged assault at surgery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The woman was given a voucher to buy a morning-after pill as she was allegedly raped without a condom.

A 42-year-old doctor was released on R5,000 bail after he was arrested by Komani police during the early hours of Wednesday on a charge of rape.

It is alleged that on February 11 the 22-year-old victim went to donate toddlers’ clothing at the doctor‘s surgery for his foundation.

The doctor, after looking at the quantity and the quality of the donated items, allegedly offered the victim a free whole-body examination as a token of appreciation, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

The victim reportedly agreed and the examination commenced.

“The victim alleges that as the doctor proceeded with the examination she was surprised when the doctor jumped over her and forced himself on her. She further reports that she was instructed not to scream as there were patients in the surgery. Baffled as she was, the victim complied.”

After the ordeal, the victim alleged she was given a voucher to buy a morning-after pill as the doctor had not used a condom during the alleged rape.

The matter was reported to the Mlungisi police and was handed over to the Komani family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for investigation.

The doctor appeared before the Komani magistrate’s court on the day of his arrest and was released on bail.

The case was postponed until April 30.

TimesLIVE