Ex-boyfriend charged with rape in Khayamnandi

A man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier this week is expected to appear in court soon. Stock photo.

A man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend in Nelson Mandela Bay has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspect was arrested during the early hours of Thursday, a day after the alleged incident.

The woman had reported a complaint of rape at the Despatch police station’s community service centre. Janse van Rensburg said according to preliminary information, the alleged incident occurred at about 10am on Wednesday.

“The complainant was walking home in Khayamnandi when she was allegedly confronted by her ex-boyfriend. The suspect reportedly assaulted her and forcibly took her to his shack in Ooievaar Street, Khayamnandi, where he continued to assault and rape her,” she said.

The complainant’s screams for help were heard by a neighbour, who intervened and assisted her out of the shack. “They proceeded to the Despatch police station, where a case of rape and common assault was opened.

“Police members immediately launched a search operation, which continued throughout the night. Their efforts resulted in the arrest of the suspect at his residence in Khayamnandi during the early hours of Thursday morning.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court soon on charges of rape and common assault.

