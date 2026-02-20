Gqeberha’s R270m boost targets hospitality talent gap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An artist's impression of The Capital Boardwalk, set to open in April. The hotel is projected to provide between 150 and 200 jobs.

The Capital Boardwalk, scheduled to open in April, is set to create between 150 and 200 jobs as the city prepares for a busy cruise and business travel season.

The R270m investment into Gqeberha’s hospitality industry comes at a crucial time, as the Federated Hospitality Association has warned of a widening gap between the demand for skilled workers and the availability of talent to accommodate visitors.

A total of 25 cruise ships are expected to dock in the city this season, with nine staying overnight, increasing demand for accommodation and tourism services.

The influx of visitors places added pressure on the local hospitality sector to deliver quality service while also presenting an opportunity for job creation and economic growth.

Garnet Basson, COO of The Capital Hotels, Apartments and Resorts, says the group’s focus is on building local talent.

“Hospitality remains one of the most accessible entry points into the formal economy for young South Africans. By investing in structured training and hiring locally, we are strengthening our own operations while contributing to the long-term skills base of the city,” said Basson.

The Capital Boardwalk will introduce the metro’s first aparthotel, a format that offers flexibility for longer stays, supporting professionals who require space, convenience and a sense of home. The hotel will offer 145 units, including standard rooms, studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments, and luxury penthouses.

The development is designed to accommodate expats, corporate travellers, and contractors working in the region.

As visitor numbers are set to increase, the need for trained professionals in hotels, restaurants and tourism has also become urgent.

The impact of the opening of Capital Boardwalk is expected to be measured in high employment and skills development. Roles will range from food and beverage staff, chefs and receptionists to facilities, housekeeping and security. Specialised positions such as hotel accountant and stock controller will also form part of the structure.

For young people entering the workforce, hospitality can offer exposure to international standards, and in a city preparing for a busy cruise season and renewed business travel, that experience becomes especially valuable

Tourism minister Patricia de Lille has highlighted the sector’s role in job creation and inclusive growth, noting its potential to uplift communities and drive regional development.

As cruise liners dock and corporate travellers arrive, the investment signals a positive growth in Gqeberha’s tourism and job creation.

