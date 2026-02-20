IN PICS | Chaos and protest songs as homeless shelters dismantled in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro police officers removed homeless people along Che Guevara Road in Durban. While they had erected makeshift shelters, the area had long been known as a hotspot for criminal activity in the city.

Chaos erupted on Friday on Che Guevara Road near Albert Park in Durban as metro police and Durban Solid Waste teams dismantled makeshift shelters.

Hundreds of homeless people, who had been living on the sidewalks and beneath the M4 bridge, were forced to leave, bundling their belongings into bags and scattering in different directions.

Metro police officers remove street dwellers from Che Guevara Road in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Some stood nearby, watching as their temporary homes collapsed into piles of torn plastic.

The area reeked of human waste, a stark reminder of the harsh conditions endured by residents of the precinct and pedestrians.

Beneath the concrete pillars of the M4 along Che Guevara Road in Durban, metro police dismantle plastic shelters at dawn, scattering the city’s most vulnerable in yet another cycle of displacement — a stark reminder that while spaces can be cleared, the deeper crisis of homelessness remains unresolved. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

While police waited for the waste truck to remove the debris, some of the displaced began singing struggle songs to protest against their eviction.

eThekwini Municipality cleaners walk past the rubble of makeshift tents after they were destroyed by metro police on Che Guevara Road in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

The stretch beneath the freeway has long been notorious for criminal activity, including drug trade, and as a gathering place for the city’s most marginalised, existing in the shadows of speeding traffic.

Homeless people protest after being cleared from Che Guevara Road in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Despite repeated removals over a decade, the cycle continues: officers clear the area, debris is hauled away, and sidewalks appear temporarily free. But once the operation ends, tents return.

Rubble dumped by street dwellers beneath the Che Guevara Road bridge in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Efforts to provide long-term solutions are under way elsewhere.

A new homeless shelter is under construction 25km south of the city in Illovo.

It is designed to house hundreds of residents while offering skills training, health care and reintegration programmes.

Homeless people sit opposite Albert Park after being removed from Che Guevara Road in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

While the facility promises a pathway off the streets, questions remain about its distance from the city’s economic hub and whether it will be properly maintained.

A homeless man at the site where street dwellers were removed beneath the concrete pillars of the M4 along Che Guevara Road in Durban. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

By late afternoon, Che Guevara Road appeared unusually bare, with traffic flowing freely again.

