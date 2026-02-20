IN PICS | Chaos and protest songs as homeless shelters dismantled in Durban

Chaos erupted on Friday on Che Guevara Road near Albert Park in Durban as metro police and Durban Solid Waste teams dismantled makeshift shelters.
Hundreds of homeless people, who had been living on the sidewalks and beneath the M4 bridge, were forced to leave, bundling their belongings into bags and scattering in different directions.
Some stood nearby, watching as their temporary homes collapsed into piles of torn plastic.
The area reeked of human waste, a stark reminder of the harsh conditions endured by residents of the precinct and pedestrians.
While police waited for the waste truck to remove the debris, some of the displaced began singing struggle songs to protest against their eviction.
The stretch beneath the freeway has long been notorious for criminal activity, including drug trade, and as a gathering place for the city’s most marginalised, existing in the shadows of speeding traffic.
Despite repeated removals over a decade, the cycle continues: officers clear the area, debris is hauled away, and sidewalks appear temporarily free. But once the operation ends, tents return.
Efforts to provide long-term solutions are under way elsewhere.
A new homeless shelter is under construction 25km south of the city in Illovo.
It is designed to house hundreds of residents while offering skills training, health care and reintegration programmes.
While the facility promises a pathway off the streets, questions remain about its distance from the city’s economic hub and whether it will be properly maintained.
By late afternoon, Che Guevara Road appeared unusually bare, with traffic flowing freely again.
TimesLIVE
