Judicial complaint lodged against Portia Phahlane over bribe case

Kagiso Phahlane, Vusi Soli Ndala, Portia Phahlane and Bhekumzi Michael Sadlana are appearing before the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Acting Gauteng judge president Aubrey Ledwaba has laid a complaint against high court judge Portia Phahlane, who was arrested last year for allegedly accepting bribes.

Phahlane is standing trial in a criminal court accused of accepting money to aid one party in the legal battle over succession within the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The office of the chief justice said in a statement on Friday: “We confirm that Acting Judge President Ledwaba has laid a formal complaint against Judge Phahlane with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“The acting chairperson of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) has referred the complaint to the JCC. The JCC will, after considering submissions by AJP Ledwaba and Judge Phahlane, then make a decision as to the further treatment of the complaint.”

Ledwaba and Phahlane have until February 27 to make submissions for consideration by the JCC.

“It is also confirmed that now that the JSC is in full control of this matter, Judge Phahlane will not preside in any part-heard matter until the JSC complaint process has run its course, in line with the bail conditions imposed in the criminal proceedings.”

The commercial crimes court in Pretoria granted her bail of R50,000 on the proviso that she does not attempt to contact any witnesses. It also ruled she cannot enter court premises.

She was placed on special leave by chief justice Mandisa Maya, who said at the time that measures would be put in place to ensure that cases assigned for adjudication by Phahlane would not be disrupted as far as possible.

