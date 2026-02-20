Lab tests ordered on smelly red water in Auckland Park area

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Residents are advised not to drink the tap water in Auckland Park and parts of Hurst Hill pending the outcome of tests on its safety.

After the recent bout of dry taps in the area, the water is now coming through discoloured.

Johannesburg Water said it has dispatched a technical team after the reports it received about “foul-smelling, reddish” water.

Samples will be collected and sent for urgent quality testing and analysis, the entity said.

“As a precautionary measure, residents in the affected areas are advised not to drink the tap water until further notice … and to use alternative water sources for cooking purposes while investigations are under way.

“Laboratory results will guide further corrective actions.”

TimesLIVE