Principal, husband, son, grandson and adopted daughter to be laid to rest after N2 crash

The family died in a car accident on the N2 between Peddie and Qonce.

A school principal and four of her family members — her husband, son, grandson and adopted daughter — who were killed in last week’s crash on the N2 near Qonce in the Eastern Cape, will be buried in a mass funeral in Peddie on Saturday.

Their daughter, who is in a coma, is fighting for her life in hospital.

Nana Niccolette Msutwana, 57, served as Fezeka Primary School principal for seven years, having joined the department on February 4 1991. She died with:

her husband Mthobeli Msutwana, 62;

son Aphulele Msutwana, 24;

grandson Oyintando, 4; and

adopted daughter Ntomboxolo Mjekula, 32.

Their memorial service was held at Ncumisa Kondlo Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Eastern Cape education department head Sharon Maasdorp extended condolences to the Msutwana and Mjekula families. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of your loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time,” she said.

The whole school is destroyed by this ordeal — Dalubuhle Mfiki, family spokesperson

The principal’s brother and family spokesperson Dalubuhle Mfiki said the Msutwanas were on their way from Peddie to Qonce when the tragedy struck.

“Both families, the Mfikis and Msutwanas, are devastated. We would like to express gratitude [to the community] for their support,” he said.

In pictures shared on social media, heartbroken Fezeka teachers and pupils could be seen crying as they struggled to come to terms with the loss.

“The whole school is destroyed by this ordeal,” Mfiki said.

The provincial government has been supporting the family during this difficult time. “MECs from social development [Bukiwe Fanta] and transport [Xolile Nqatha] paid homage and today [Friday] is the MEC for education [Fundile Gade],” Mfiki said.

Speaking to the media while visiting the bereaved family, Nqatha said the accident should serve as a lesson highlighting the importance of prioritising road safety.

Prominent business couple Platon and Anna Efstratiou also died in the three-car pile-up. The couple, aged 79 and 69, were reportedly involved in the management of SuperSpar Nick’s Foods in Qonce.

They were laid to rest in East London on Friday.

