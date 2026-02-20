South Africa

Services Seta launches new qualification for franchise managers

New qualification aims to boost franchise industry standards

Koena Mashale

Journalist

The Services Seta has introduced a new qualification to enhance franchise management skills and address industry skill gaps. Stock photo. (123rf)

The Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services Seta) has developed a new qualification to equip managers with the competencies required to run franchise operations effectively.

The new development is intended to address critical skills gaps in the franchising industry and professionalise the management of franchise businesses across the country.

Speaking at the Franchise Association of South Africa (Fasa) conference in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Services Seta executive manager Mamabele Motla said the qualification should be used to strengthen the industry and improve operational standards.

“The qualification also trains employees to uphold brand standards and strengthens capability in financial management, budgeting, profitability, and operational sustainability,” she said.

“We have developed this qualification specifically for the franchising industry, for both franchisors and franchisees. We are calling on the sector to take it up and strengthen the franchise ecosystem.”

The conference was attended by, among others, entrepreneurs, franchisors, funders and government representatives to discuss job creation, enterprise sustainability, and ecosystem support for sector growth.

Fasa CEO Freddy Makgato stressed the importance of collaboration, structured engagement and skills development to strengthen the franchise ecosystem.

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, who was also in attendance, reaffirmed the municipality’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for business growth.

He added that the government alone cannot drive economic expansion and called for stronger collaboration with the private sector, highlighting 102 identified business sites available for development to accelerate enterprise growth and job creation.

Sowetan

