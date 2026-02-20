South Africa

Zulu royals’ leadership battle ends as apex court dismisses appeal

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the recent reed dance (umkhosi womhlanga) at Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File photo.
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the recent reed dance (umkhosi womhlanga) at Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. File photo. (Sandile Ndlovu.)

It is the end of the road for a legal challenge by several Zulu royals contesting the recognition of Misuzulu Zulu as king of the Zulu nation after the Constitutional Court dismissed their application for leave to appeal.

In an order on Friday, the apex court refused leave to appeal with costs, “for lack of reasonable prospects of success”.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu and others had sought to challenge an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal delivered in October last year.

In that judgment, the SCA held that the identification of the king-elect by the Zulu royal house was consistent with Zulu customary law and customs.

The SCA also considered whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise the king complied with the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act. The SCA concluded that the recognition decision met the statutory requirements.

By refusing leave to appeal, the Constitutional Court has effectively ended the legal challenge.

