Former senior Mpumalanga education official arrested for alleged R114m tender corruption

One of the 41 suspects arrested on Sunday in a Hawks operation over alleged R114m tender fraud and corruption.

The former acting head of the Mpumalanga department of education is one of 41 suspects arrested on Sunday in a Hawks operation in connection with alleged R114m tender fraud and corruption.

According to Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Col Magonseni Nkosi, the investigation emanates from alleged tender fraud and corruption dating back to 2018.

The man, who cannot be named until he appears in court on Monday, was found asleep at his house in Barberton when the Hawks pounced.

Before his arrest, the Hawks first went to the house of a well-known pastor who is believed to be a service provider. However, he was not home. The pastor’s wife was heard crying inside the house as police enquired about his whereabouts, while children wandered around the big yard with a water fountain and a soccer pitch.

According to Nkosi, one suspect was arrested in Cape Town, while seven were set to be arrested in Gauteng. Three would be arrested in Limpopo.

“So far we have arrested one suspect who is a former acting head of the education department. A service provider who is also a pastor was not found in his house, but we managed to reach him on the phone and advised him to hand himself over at the nearest police station.

“We are locating other suspects in Barberton, Matsulu, Kanyamazane, Nelspruit and other places.

“We believe we are going to have about 41 people, including former and current officials of government and businesspeople and entities, by the end of the day, and the suspects are expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Monday,” said Nkosi.

Sowetan