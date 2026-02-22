Mpumalanga education dept vows zero-tolerance as former officials arrested in R114m fraud probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the 41 suspects arrested on Sunday in a Hawks sting operation over an alleged R114m tender fraud and corruption.

The Mpumalanga department of education says it is closely monitoring developments after the arrest of 41 individuals, including its former acting head, in a multi-provincial fraud investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the department and involving multiple companies.

In a media statement the department said it would “refrain from commenting on the merits of the case at this stage, while closely monitoring all developments.”

The arrests come after a co-ordinated operation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, which targeted at least 20 suspects across Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

The alleged fraud involves R114m and relates to emergency repairs at 21 schools during the 2019–2020 financial year.

Hawks spokesperson Col Magonseni Nkosi said the investigation relates to tender irregularities dating from 2018.

Among those arrested on Sunday was the former acting head of the department. He was arrested at his home in Barberton. His name cannot be released until he appears in court on Monday.

“The department further reiterates its commitment to ethical governance, transparency and accountability and maintains a zero-tolerance on any form of corruption or maladministration,” the department said.

It added that it would fully co-operate with law enforcement agencies to ensure the judicial process unfolded without hindrance.

“As the matter is now before the courts, the department respects the judicial process and regards the case as sub judice,” the statement read.

The department’s response comes amid growing public scrutiny over tender processes and financial management in provincial education departments.

Officials emphasised that safeguarding public funds and maintaining ethical governance remain top priorities as investigations continue.

