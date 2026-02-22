One milion FMD vaccines land in SA as government ramps up fight against livestock outbreaks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The first batch of 1-million foot-and-mouth disease vaccines has landed at OR Tambo Airport.

The first shipment of one million foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s efforts to safeguard its livestock industry and rural livelihoods.

In a joint media statement, MPs Karabo Khakhau and Jan de Villiers welcomed the delivery, describing it as an important step towards strengthening the country’s agricultural biosecurity.

“The delivery, under the leadership of minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen is a positive move towards strengthening the country’s response to outbreaks that threaten food security and economic stability,” the MPs said.

The shipment is part of a broader programme with an additional five million doses expected to arrive in March.

These vaccines are a key component of the department of agriculture’s new strategy, which aims to proactively vaccinate the national herd of more than 14-million cattle, moving South Africa towards “FMD-free status with vaccination”.

The MPs also praised the publication of provincial allocations which they said enhances transparency and allows farmers and veterinarians to prepare.

“Provinces responsible for rollout must now ensure that vaccination sites, cold-chain logistics and co-ordination with producer organisations are fully in place,” they said.

They also commended Steenhuisen’s decision to authorise private veterinarians to administer vaccines.

“Expanding the number of trained professionals will speed up delivery where state capacity is limited. Government must ensure that permitting, reporting and payment processes operate efficiently so that private vets are supported rather than slowed down by red tape,” the MPs said.

They stressed that vaccination alone will not stop the spread of FMD.

“Farmers, transporters, auctions and feedlots must comply fully with biosecurity measures, including movement controls, sanitation protocols and proper record-keeping. Strong compliance across the value chain remains essential to preventing further outbreaks,” they said.

The DA said it will continue to monitor the rollout closely.

Last year, Steenhuisen called on the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) to fast-track production of locally produced FMD vaccines which can protect livestock for up to 12 months.

On February 6, the ARC delivered the first batch of 12,900 locally produced vaccines in over 20 years which have since been distributed to provinces.

The ARC plans to produce 20,000 vaccines per week, scaling up to 200,000 per week by 2027.

By the end of March, more than five million vaccines are expected from three international suppliers.

Open outbreaks are currently concentrated in the Free State (245), KwaZulu-Natal (202), Gauteng (188) and North West (106).

Other provinces with active outbreaks include Mpumalanga (63), the Eastern Cape (18), Limpopo (10), the Western Cape (3) and Northern Cape (1).

