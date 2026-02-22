Zulu royalty and local women drive change at annual Amarula festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Women from the kingdom of eSwatini bringing the beverage from the first harvest of amarula to the Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to take the first sip before declaring the drink open to everyone. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The grounds of eMachobeni Royal Palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal came alive with song, dance and the aroma of fermenting marula over the weekend as the annual Amarula festival, Umkhosi Wamaganu, unfolded in full splendour.

The three-day celebration, organised by the KwaZulu-Natal department of arts and culture in partnership with the Zulu royal family, drew thousands of people from across the uMkhanyakude district to honour the first harvest of the marula fruit.

Among those in attendance were provincial leaders and members of the Eswatini royal family, including Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela, Queen Nozizwe Mulela, and queen-to-be Sihle Mdluli.

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performed the sacred ritual of new beginnings.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and KZN MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Mtomuhle Khawula during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The three-day annual event‚ also known as Umkhosi Wamaganu‚ started on Friday and ended on Sunday. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Dressed in traditional regalia, he received calabashes and 20-litre containers of freshly brewed amarula beer brought by women from villages across the district and took the first ceremonial sip, symbolically declaring the drink open to the nation.

Prayers were offered for rain, fertile soil and improved yields, reaffirming the kingdom’s deep ties to land and food security.

Zulu women from uMkhanyakude district and the province celebrate during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni royal palace in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

This year’s celebration carried renewed vibrancy, much of it embodied by the king’s third queen, Nomzamo KaMyeni. Photographed in high spirits, Queen Nomzamo, affectionally known as Ndlunkulu Mdolomba, was seen preparing amarula beer within the palace grounds, her presence blending royal dignity with community warmth.

Since her appointment as head of eMachobeni Royal Palace under the Jozini Local Municipality, she has turned the palace into a hub of empowerment through her Sizowakha OkaZulu Foundation.

The foundation’s amarula and honey project, showcased during the festival, has grown into a community enterprise. Women harvest marula fruit and wild honey, producing value-added goods for local markets and generating income while preserving indigenous knowledge systems.

Omama besiphithiphithi in celebratory spirit during the Amarula ceremony at the eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Rows of neatly packaged honey jars and amarula products stood as proof that tradition can drive economic opportunity. The festival also marked the graduation of women trained in small-business management, agriculture, co-operative leadership and financial literacy.

Many have since launched enterprises or expanded subsistence farming into income-generating ventures.

As drums echoed into the evening, the deeper meaning of Umkhosi Wamaganu resonated.

It is a thanksgiving ritual, a celebration of renewal, culture and hope. While King Misuzulu prayed for agricultural prosperity, the work of Queen Nomzamo’s foundation demonstrated that tradition and development can move forward together.

Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela is warmly greeted by queen-to-be Sihle Mdluli as Queen Nozizwe Mulela looks on during the Amarula ceremony at eMachobeni Royal Palace in Ngwavuma, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU (SANDILE NDLOVU)

