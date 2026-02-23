Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe makes first court appearance after Hyde Park shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The son of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and another man have been taken in for questioning after a gardener was shot at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, is expected to make his first appearance in the Alexandra magistrate’s court on Monday after a shooting incident in Hyde Park last week on Thursday.

Mugabe was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting of an employee. The 27-year-old was arrested with another unnamed suspect.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng police, Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, told the national broadcaster on Monday that police have not been able to find the gun used in the shooting. As a result, Mugabe and his co-accused face an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

A statement released by his attorney on behalf of his family stated they were concerned by the various information circulating in the media “purporting” to represent the views or positions of the family.

“The family wishes to state unequivocally that it has neither appointed, authorised, nor mandated any public relations firm, media consultant, spokesperson, or other third party to speak on its behalf.

“Accordingly, any statements, commentary, or representations made by any individual or entity claiming to act for, represent, or speak on behalf of the family are false, unauthorised, and must be disregarded in their entirety,” Mnguni Attorneys Incorporated wrote.

The firm said no other individual or entity is authorised to engage with the media or issue statements on behalf of the family.

“The family further reserves all of its rights in relation to any unauthorised statements, misrepresentations, or conduct that may prejudice its interests,” it said.

Residents in the area also revealed to Sowetan that they had often heard gunshots, though they could not say if they came from the same house.

Sowetan understands that the house is home to Mugabe and his 33-year-old brother, Robert Mugabe Jnr.

Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE previously said Robert Mugabe Jnr and Bellarmine have been described as “ticking PR time bombs” known for lavish parties and unruly behaviour that previously led to their eviction from their luxury Sandton flats.

In October last year, Robert Mugabe Jnr appeared in court in Harare on a charge of drug possession. This was after he was arrested by police who spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way down a one-way street.

