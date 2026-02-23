‘End of the road’ for legal challenge to Zulu throne: Thulasizwe Buthelezi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The recent decision by the Constitutional Court rejecting an attempt by Prince Simakade to challenge the recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as Zulu king brings to finality a long and difficult chapter in the history of the royal family.

The traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi said this on Monday after the apex court refused the prince’s leave to appeal with costs, “for lack of reasonable prospects of success”.

Prince Simakade and others had sought to challenge an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal delivered in October last year. In that judgment, the SCA held that the identification of the king-elect by the Zulu royal house was consistent with Zulu customary law and customs.

“We wish to thank his majesty the king for the dignified and regal manner in which our king has conducted himself throughout this legal ordeal which saw his birthright being subjected to unprecedented scrutiny,” Buthelezi said.

Now that all possible legal avenues to challenge the king have been exhausted, “we trust that Prince Simakade, Prince Mbonisi and all those who were challenging for the throne, realise that they have come to the end of the road”.

He also thanked South Africans who had been steadfast in their support for the king.

On behalf of the royal family, Vuthelezi also thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Thamsanqa Ntuli for their decisive leadership in ensuring that the necessary logistical and legal expertise was made available.

The king will preside at the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

“His majesty continues to perform this duty and many other obligations out of the deep respect and commitment that our king possesses for his people and the throne.”

TimesLIVE