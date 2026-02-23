IN PICS | Welkom residents endure sewer stench due to offline wastewater treatment plant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tabile Masunyane, chairperson of the Gatvol community movement, has taken it upon himself to help clear the sewage-filled roads in Thabong, Welkom, in the Free State. Thapelo Morebudi

Residents in Welkom in the Free State are forced to endure the stench of sewage as the small mining town’s multibillion-rand wastewater treatment plant has been disconnected.

This is due to collapsing infrastructure and the municipality’s staggering R7.3bn debt to Eskom.

The Gatvol Community Movement is a group of residents from in and around Welkom and the surrounding areas who have taken it upon themselves to address the ongoing sewage challenges affecting their communities. Picture Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

A pupil seen walking home along a road flowing with raw sewage in Welkom, Free State. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

The sewage infrastructure crisis in Welkom and its surrounding townships has reached devastating levels. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Residents of Thabong in Welkom are being forced to jump over raw, spilling sewage to access some of the local tuckshops in the area. .Picture: Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Tabile Masunyane, chairperson of the Gatvol community movement, was seen ankle-deep in a sewage spill, working tirelessly to help clear the sewage-filled road in Thabong. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

One of the main roads leading into Thabong in Welkom has been closed due to a severe sewage spill covering the street. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

A pupil seen jumping over a sewage stream in Thabong (Welkom). Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

Sunday Times’ investigations editor gives an in-depth overview on the dire situation affecting residents and businesses.

Senior photographer Thapelo Morebudi took visuals of the town’s current situation.

Read the full story here.

