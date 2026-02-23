IN PICS | Welkom residents endure sewer stench due to offline wastewater treatment plant

Residents in Welkom in the Free State are forced to endure the stench of sewage as the small mining town’s multibillion-rand wastewater treatment plant has been disconnected.
This is due to collapsing infrastructure and the municipality’s staggering R7.3bn debt to Eskom.
Sunday Times’ investigations editor gives an in-depth overview on the dire situation affecting residents and businesses.
Senior photographer Thapelo Morebudi took visuals of the town’s current situation.
Read the full story here.
TimesLIVE
