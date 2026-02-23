Limpopo police commissioner concerned about rising GBV cases

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Violet Mathye and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe present the crime stats. File photo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe says gender-based violence (GBV) remains a “pandemic” in the province.

Hadebe released the official quarterly crime statistics for Limpopo on Monday showing reductions across most major crime categories, except for murder cases, which were mostly attributed to GBV.

“Contact crimes reduced by 11.7%, trio crimes by 24.4%, contact-related crimes by 5.6%, property crime by 15.2% and other serious crimes by 8.6% bringing a total 17-priority crimes reduction to 11.2%,” said Hadebe.

Hadebe said while most crimes declined, murder cases rose from 203 to 215,a 5.9% increase.

“Several of these cases emanated from assault incidents in which victims later succumbed to their injuries while receiving medical treatment, while incidents of mob justice also contributed to this rise. This rise in mob justice could have been avoided which is a troubling trend that remains a thorn in our side,” she said.

Despite the increase in murder cases, Limpopo maintains a low per-capita murder rate of 3.5 per 100,000 people, the lowest in the country for five consecutive years.

Attempted murder cases fell by 7.1%, reflecting the positive impact of high-visibility policing, targeted interventions and community collaboration, Hadebe said.

Over a five-year period, murder trends in the province have declined by 25.9%.

Hadebe said the province’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit secured 406 years and 33 months in combined prison sentences for crimes that included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, robbery and child neglect.

“The conviction of perpetrators is important, but prevention is paramount. We are bolstering our FCS unit with 124 new officers. Communities must report crimes and reject violence as a means of resolving disputes,” she said.

Other positive trends include:

Sexual offences down 5.8%; rape down 5.5%, and attempted sexual assault decreased by 15 cases.

Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm fell by 15%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped 20.2%.

Carjacking fell by 18 cases.

Robbery at residential premises down 16.9%, and non-residential premises down 32.1%.

Hadebe urged people to avoid hitchhiking and share vehicle details with trusted contacts.

She also warned about online and telephonic scams particularly relating to vehicle sales and cryptocurrency, emphasising careful verification before transactions.

She said liquor outlets and spaza shops that stay open late increase the risk of robbery, cautioning owners to comply with closing times.

The SAPS in Limpopo reaffirmed its dedication to protecting citizens and dismantling criminal networks.

“The South African Police Service in Limpopo remains resolute in our mission to protect and serve. We will continue to secure justice for victims and build communities where all residents can live with dignity and safety,” Hadebe said.

TimesLIVE