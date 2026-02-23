POLL | After reports of hidden chemicals in sanitary pads, will you stick with pads or switch to alternatives?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A recent study has raised fresh concerns about the safety of sanitary pads sold in South Africa, after researchers detected hormone-disrupting and potentially toxic chemicals in multiple products on the market.

The study found traces of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, including substances such as phthalates, bisphenols and parabens, in several sanitary pad brands tested.

Some of these chemicals have been linked in international research to hormonal imbalances, fertility issues and other long-term health risks, particularly with prolonged exposure.

What has unsettled many consumers is that some of the products flagged were marketed as “chemical-free” or natural, prompting questions about labelling, transparency and regulatory oversight in the menstrual health product industry.

While experts have noted that the presence of a chemical does not automatically mean a product is unsafe, as risk depends on exposure levels, the findings have nonetheless sparked a wider conversation about what people are putting on and inside their bodies.

Have the reports changed how you feel about menstrual products?

