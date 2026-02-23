Students and family demand arrests after alleged rape at Mthatha TVET college

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College are demanding justice for a female student who was allegedly raped on campus by three men.

Students at King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in Mthatha took to the streets on Friday, demanding justice for a 19-year-old student who was allegedly raped by two security guards and a fellow student at a campus residence last week.

The alleged incident took place on February 14 at the Fountain Residence, a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accredited accommodation linked to the college’s Zimbane campus.

Her brother said she told the family what happened and identified the men, including one by name. He said she was not sober at the time and feared for her life, which left her unable to call for help. “She couldn’t cry because she was afraid they might kill her,” he said.

“She said the security would come and do his thing and the other guy come after the first one finished to do the thing until they were all done.”

After the incident, she was taken to Mthatha General Hospital, where doctors conducted medical tests. A case was reported to Mthatha Central police station, and the campus manager and residence manager were informed.

However, the family said there were delays in receiving a case number.

“After we reported the case we didn’t get the case number. We only received the case number after we did a follow-up,” said the brother.

He told TimesLIVE the ordeal has left his sister traumatised. “She is not doing well, as she’s always crying. She’s disturbed.”

He said their mother recently found her wandering around the house at midnight, saying she was “looking for the perpetrators”.

The family said they have not received updates on arrests and are trying to secure counselling for her. They also expressed frustration that the college has not followed up since the case was reported, despite the campus manager being aware of the alleged incident.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed they are investigating a rape case.

“According to the report, it is alleged a 19-year-old victim (female student) was drinking liquor with a group of other people in one of the students’ residences. It is believed she passed out, and later woke up with signs of possible sexual assault,” Mawisa said.

Forensic samples have been taken from the persons of interest but no arrests have been made.

In a statement, the college said it “condemns the sexual assault incident that allegedly took place at The Fountain Residence NSFAS-accredited accommodation” and confirmed “the alleged perpetrator and victim are registered students of King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College”.

The college said there is an ongoing investigation by the college in consultation with social partners, including police and the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensure justice prevails.

“TVET Colleges are conducive and safe spaces for teaching and learning. There is no room for gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide. The college is committed to safeguard the well-being of students to ensure teaching and learning continues unabated,” said college principal M Bhikisha.

He said the institution “exercises zero tolerance to GBV and any other form of violence” and is implementing “stringent and precautionary measures through monitoring of college and NSFAS-accredited accommodation to ensure compliance with NSFAS guidelines”.

The college has appealed to students and the community “to allow the college and law enforcement agencies to deal with the matter to ensure justice is served”.

TimesLIVE