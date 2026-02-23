South Africa

WATCH | Security company and alleged CIT robbers in Verulam gun battle

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

A gang who allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle on Old Inanda Road on Monday exchanged gunfire with private security company Reaction Unit South Africa. (RUSA)

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) officers engaged in an intensive gun battle with alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects on the Old Inanda Road in Brindhaven, north of Durban, on Monday.

Rusa received multiple calls from the public reporting a robbery in progress as well as the sound of explosions.

Rusa head Prem Balram said officers encountered alleged spotters armed with high-calibre rifles.

A response vehicle was shot at, but officers were not injured.

Balram said the suspects fled the scene in two cars towards Inanda. He was not able to confirm whether any suspects were injured.

Rusa’s helicopter was deployed to conduct an aerial search.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Sandile Zungu on how he almost joined Orlando Pirates as Khoza’s deputy

2

WATCH | Security company and alleged CIT robbers in Verulam gun battle

3

R22m Mandela and Tambo statues to be unveiled by Ramaphosa in March

4

Should South Africa use the army to fight gangs? The short answer is no

5

WATCH | Bail bid delayed for Mugabe’s son in Hyde Park shooting case

Related Articles