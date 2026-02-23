WATCH | Spillage and jaws of life used as two trucks collide in Durban

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A tanker carrying diesel and another truck collided at the intersection of the M7 and N2 onramp near the Bluff in Durban on Monday.

eThekwini fire and paramedics responded to a crash involving two trucks at the intersection of the M7 and N2 on-ramp in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedic said the collision between a tanker carrying 30,000l of diesel and a heavy-duty truck occurred shortly before 11am, resulting in a major spillage and two entrapments.

Two truck collision on the M7 going towards the Bluff, at the N2 north onramp.



He said the fire department and other responders used the jaws of life and other hydraulics to remove two people “severely entrapped” in one of the trucks. He said two occupants of the second truck sustained minor injuries.

Jamieson said traffic in both directions, towards Bluff and Pinetown, was backlogged, and the area would be closed for several hours as responders worked to contain the spillage.

Members of the public tried to collect diesel which leaked onto the road after two trucks crashed on Monday. (SUP)

Members of the public were seen trying to fill plastic containers with diesel, which flowed from the tanker onto the road.

