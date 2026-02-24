Father and two young daughters found dead in Tongaat home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police were called to a home in Belvedere, Tongaat, where a father and his two daughters were found dead on Tuesday.

A father and his two children, aged four and six, were found dead in their home in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services said they responded to a call at the Belvedere home where they found the bodies of the three in the house.

“Tragically all three occupants were declared deceased. The exact circumstances leading up to the incident cannot be confirmed at this stage,” they said.

Reaction Unit South Africa said: “It was established that the body of a male was located hanging inside the residence. During further assessment of the property, two female children were found dead in a bedroom.”

It is not immediately clear where the mother was at the time the three were discovered in the house.

The police were present and will be investigating.

