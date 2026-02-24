South AfricaPREMIUM

Fire halts Cape Town airport operations

No immediate updates have been provided by Airports Company South Africa

Thando Maeko

Thando Maeko

Political Correspondent

Cape Town International Airport. (SUPPLIED)

A fire at the Cape Town International Airport brought operations to a halt on Tuesday, disrupting one of SA’s busiest travel hubs and delaying scores of passengers.

Cape Town’s airport serves as a key domestic and international link, and interruptions can have knock-on effects across airline schedules.

“Smoke could be seen in one part of the airport with alarm sirens heard,” according to an eyewitness. The disruption triggered a power outage that left “passengers unable to be checked in, while internet [connection] was also unavailable”, compounding delays and stranding travellers inside the terminal.

The airport floor filled with hundreds of people as systems went offline, with no immediate updates provided from Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), which runs operations.

“Beyond that, no official communication was transmitted to the hundreds of travellers that filled the floor,” the eyewitness said. “Patrons at a Spur were evacuated due to an ‘emergency’,” according to the same individual, referring to a restaurant inside the airport complex.

The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire were not immediately clear.

