Only 31% of foundation phase pupils meet home language reading benchmarks, report finds

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube speaking at the UMlambo foundation reading panel conference at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Only 31% of grade 1 to 3 pupils in South Africa are able to read at the required level in their home language.

This was the finding of the Funda Uphumelele survey, which assessed more than 27,000 pupils in 710 schools across the country. It found that most children in the early grades are struggling with basic reading skills.

Speaking at the UMlambo foundation reading panel conference at Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube said learning gaps start in the first years of schooling, when children are still learning to recognise letters, connect sounds and read simple sentences.

“The survey gives government a clearer picture of where children are falling behind. It shows specific weaknesses in areas such as letter-sound recognition and oral reading fluency,” she said.

While reading targets were removed from the medium-term development plan (MTDP), Gwarube said this does not mean reading has been pushed aside. Instead, reform plans have been put in place to focus on fixing the system.

She said the government has committed R10bn to support early childhood centres (ECD) across the country.

Through an outcomes-based fund, a further R496m will be used to created 115,000 new ECD spaces in Limpopo, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The department is also rolling out changes in the early grades. These include developing a national support package to improve literacy and numeracy in the foundation phase.

“A new national catalogue of learning and teaching support materials for grades 1 and 3 will ensure that classrooms have proper graded readers, big books and teacher guides in all official languages,” she said.

The minister said the ability to read is not an educational issue but a national development priority.

“When children cannot read, inequality grows, dropout rates increase, and future job opportunities shrink”, she said

Gwarube called on businesses, NGOs, universities and communities to work with government to ensure that reading becomes a basic right enjoyed by every child in South Africa.

