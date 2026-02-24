POLL | Do you think Lesufi’s pledge to create 250,000 youth jobs in Gauteng is credible?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers his state of the province address at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Delivering his state of the province address, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said jobs would come from confirmed investments, infrastructure projects and economic revitalisation initiatives aimed at keeping the province “the heartbeat” of South Africa’s economy.

He framed the pledge as a bold intervention to tackle one of the country’s most pressing crises: youth unemployment.

While Gauteng is South Africa’s economic hub, thousands of young people in townships and inner cities continue to struggle to find work. The promise of a quarter of a million jobs is therefore eye-catching and politically significant.

Supporters argue that large-scale infrastructure roll-outs, public-private partnerships, and investor commitments could stimulate real employment opportunities, particularly if projects move beyond announcements and into implementation.

If achieved, 250,000 jobs could meaningfully shift the unemployment needle and restore confidence in the provincial leadership.

Critics, however, question whether the number is realistic.

Some say the issue isn’t the ambition. They argue that for the pledge to be credible, the government must publish a transparent implementation plan with timelines, sector breakdowns, and measurable milestones.

Without that, the number risks being seen as aspirational rather than achievable.

There is also a broader debate emerging: should youth job creation take precedence, or should stabilising basic services come first?

Some residents believe fixing water supply, electricity reliability, and crumbling infrastructure is the foundation needed before large-scale employment drives can succeed.

