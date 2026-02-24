WATCH | La Lucia Mall parking crash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman lost control of her car at the La Lucia Mall on Tuesday and crashed into a wall.

Shopping at La Lucia Mall in Durban North was halted briefly on Tuesday when the driver of a car lost control and it crashed through a wall on the upper level of the parking.

Andreas Mathios, Marshall Security spokesperson, said while no one was injured in the crash, the impact resulted in debris falling onto vehicles parked in the parking area below, shattering the windscreen of one vehicle.

Police at the scene where a driver lost control of her car and crashed into a wall at La Lucia Mall on Tuesday. Picture: Andreas Mathios/Marshall Security (Andreas Mathios/MARSHALL SECURITY)

“The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is being assessed by paramedics on scene as a precautionary measure. This remains an active scene. Two operators are in attendance working to safely remove the wedged vehicle.”

Mathios said he spoke to the driver after the incident.

“She couldn’t say what happened to make her lose control of the vehicle. She wasn’t injured in any way, just dazed after the incident.”

TimesLIVE