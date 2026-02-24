Wits professor faces backlash over ‘offensive’ remarks about South Africans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Wits professor is under fire after remarks about South African sparked outrage from student organisations and academics.

Professor Srila Roy, head of sociology at the University of Witwatersrand, is facing mounting criticism after posting on X that South Africans “have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic.”

Her post, made on February 19 and later deleted, was made in response to concerns raised about the presence of 7.7% of foreign nationals in South African universities and has sparked outrage among student organisations and academics, with calls for her removal.

The Economic Freedom Fighters Youth Command (EFFYC) said it was “outraged at the reckless and deeply offensive remarks” and described Roy’s words as “insulting, inflammatory, and unbecoming of someone entrusted with shaping young minds at one of the country’s leading universities.”

“South Africans wake up every day in the face of extraordinary structural challenges, unemployment, inequality and the lingering scars of apartheid. Even at the face of all of that hardship, they continue to build businesses, educate communities, innovate in science and technology, and compete on global stages,” the youth command added.

The EFFYC said Roy’s remarks “perpetuate harmful stereotypes that erase the lived experiences of millions of South Africans who work tirelessly to survive and succeed.”

It warned that “when such a senior academic chooses provocation over evidence, and prejudice over nuance, it undermines public trust in scholarship itself.”

The organisation has called for her immediate removal, urging Wits to reaffirm its commitment to dignity, accountability, and respectful public discourse.

The South African Sociological Association said the university must act to “protect the intellectual, psychological, physical, and ontological safety of students and staff” and ensure that “all forms of discrimination (racism and classism) will not be tolerated.”

The association emphasised that “freedom of speech encapsulates responsibility and that contravening constitutional and humanitarian ethics and principles entail accountability and recourse.”

It called for an outcome that makes it clear to Roy and like-minded individuals within and outside South African academia and society that discriminatory attitudes have no place in higher education.

Wits confirmed that it had received complaints about the posts and said it was addressing the matter directly with Roy. “The university takes seriously allegations of prejudice, discrimination or racism, and alleged conduct that may undermine or compromise the University’s values, policies and commitment to equality, dignity and non-discrimination,” it said.

The institution added that relevant and due process would ensue and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accountable academic environment for all students and staff.

