South Africa

City Power duo arrested by Hawks over bribe charge

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Bogus City Power employees are targeting homes. Stock photo.
A resident alleged the contractors offered to erase her debt if she paid 40% of her City Power bill to them. Stock photo. (123RF/mushroomsartthree)

Two City Power workers have been arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Gauteng in a case related to corruption.

W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said a resident told officers she was approached by the two contractors.

She alleged the officials, aged 51 and 60, told her if she paid 40% of her City Power bill to them, they would ensure her entire debt was erased.

They were arrested after accepting R15,000 from her, Mavimbela said.

They are due to make their first court appearance before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Gloves off as KZN police commissioner takes on security boss in high court over ‘hit’ claims

2

LIVE UPDATES BUDGET 2026 | Will Godongwana’s budget speech get the nation’s approval?

3

Better data not a signal to pull trigger on tax, experts warn Godongwana

4

Good Hope Centre sale back on track after high court ruling

5

Superbugs + climate change = double trouble. Here’s why

Related Articles