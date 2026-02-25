City Power duo arrested by Hawks over bribe charge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A resident alleged the contractors offered to erase her debt if she paid 40% of her City Power bill to them. Stock photo.

Two City Power workers have been arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team in Gauteng in a case related to corruption.

W/O Thatohatsi Mavimbela said a resident told officers she was approached by the two contractors.

She alleged the officials, aged 51 and 60, told her if she paid 40% of her City Power bill to them, they would ensure her entire debt was erased.

They were arrested after accepting R15,000 from her, Mavimbela said.

They are due to make their first court appearance before the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE