Early childhood development gets lion’s share of education’s R22.7bn budget

Education has received a funding boost, with R22.7bn in carry-through costs allocated in the 2026 national budget.

Most of the money will go to early childhood development (ECD), which the government has identified as a key priority.

Up to R12.8bn has been set aside for ECD grants over the next three years, while R340m will be used to gradually equalise the salaries of grade R teachers.

A further R9,9bn has been allocated to help cover rising employment costs and other spending pressures in the sector.

The new funding was announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana during his 2026 national budget speech yesterday.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube welcomed the allocation, saying it showed that the government understands the importance of investing in education. “Across the country, schools are struggling with growing learner numbers, higher salary costs and increasing demands for classrooms, textbooks, scholar transport and school nutrition programmes,” she said

Gwarube said teaching posts remain vacant in many provinces because education departments could not afford to fill them, resulting in overcrowded classrooms and more pressure on teachers.

However, she warned that additional funding must be viewed in context, highlighting that provincial departments were under serious financial strain after years of tight budgets between 2014 and 2024, along with slow economic growth.

Gwarube said there was also an infrastructure backlog of about R12bn needed to build new classrooms and proper sanitation facilities to address overcrowding and unsafe conditions in some schools. “These pressures have built up over many years. While the additional allocations are welcome, they do not fully close the funding gap,” she said

She added that the national education department was working closely with provincial departments to protect teaching and learning. This includes improving financial oversight, shifting spending priorities, and working through the council of education ministers to improve planning.

Gwarube also raised concerns about national spending priorities, stating that too much public money has gone towards dealing with corruption, mismanagement, and struggling state-owned entities, while essential services like education have had to operate under financial pressure. “If we are serious about economic growth and job creation, we must properly fund the sectors that build skills and opportunity.”

She said she will continue engaging with the National Treasury to secure stable, long-term funding for the education sector.

