Hawks nab suspected drug kingpin in Chatsworth raid

The 29-year-old suspect was found in possession of 20 glass vials of cocaine.

The Hawks swooped on the Umhlatuzana home of a suspected drug kingpin in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police said the raid in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect for dealing in cocaine and mandrax.

The quantity has not yet been determined. The scene remains active.

This comes after members from the provincial drugs and firearms unit arrested two men — aged 29 and 32 — at Point for dealing in drugs.

Police conducted a sting operation targeting the two suspects who had been under surveillance.

The 29-year-old suspect was found in possession of 20 glass vials of cocaine powder, whilst the 32-year-old suspect was found in possession of:

4,200 pieces of rock cocaine;

300 capsules of heroin;

46 glass vials of heroin powder; and

38 mandrax tablets.

The recovered drugs are estimated to have a street value of about R330,000.

TimesLIVE