Notorious Cape Town ‘bread truck killer’ Ayanda Dayi sentenced to four life terms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lt-Col Adrian Pretorius and W/O Bradley Davids, members of the Western Cape detectives’ serious and violent crimes unit investigation team, outside Wynberg police station following court proceedings.

A 42-year-old serial criminal, Ayanda Dayi, has been sentenced to four life-imprisonment terms by the Wynberg regional court in Cape Town.

He was also sentenced to:

15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances;

another three 15-year imprisonment term for illegal possession of firearms;

four years for the illegal possession of ammunition; and

10 years for attempted murder.

One of his crimes was the fatal shooting of two Sasko employees in May 2024, while they were in a truck to deliver bread at a spaza shop in Delft. Video footage, which shocked the country after being shared on social media, showed they were murdered despite offering no resistance when hijacked.

In the same year, Dayi killed two men and hijacked their car in Dunoon.

He was previously convicted of rape and sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment on August 23 2002 and was on parole when he committed the four murders.

Dayi also has previous convictions for robbery and illegal possession of drugs.

Ayanda Dayi was sentenced to four life imprisonment terms by the Wynberg regional court on Tuesday for killing four men, including the attack on a Sasko bread truck in Delft (pictured). (Video screengrab)

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile and the National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila commended their teams for ensuring that justice is served. Those cited are senior state advocate Esna Erasmus and police detectives Lt-Col Adrian Pretorius and W/O Bradley Davids.

Facial recognition technology was among the tools used to link Dayi to the four murders.

Ntabazalila said the first case dealt with at the trial took place on Usasaza Street, Du Noon, on the evening of January 24 2024, when Dayi and an unknown man fatally shot Eric Yaphi and Elvis Thembelani Cwethiso. They robbed them of a vehicle Cwethiso was driving.

“Police started their investigation and collected four cartridge casings at the scene. On January 31 2024, police found the vehicle parked at Gushindoda informal settlement, Delft. The vehicle was locked, and they requested a towing service.

“When they returned, they found the accused with his stepson in the vehicle. The doors, bonnet and boot were open, and a firearm was on the front passenger seat. The accused escaped after throwing sand in the face of a pursuing police officer.

“Forensic investigation found that one of the bullets fired during the murders of Yaphi and Cwethiso was fired from the firearm seized from the vehicle. The other three came from a different firearm. Dyani’s fingerprints were also found on the vehicle.”

His lack of empathy, absence of remorse, and demonstrated pattern of serious offending render his prospects of rehabilitation exceedingly poor. In these circumstances, the protection of society must take precedence — Esna Erasmus, senior state advocate

On the morning of May 16 2024, Aphiwe Nogaya and his two colleagues, Xolani Gaji and Cebisile Mfundiso, delivered bread at a spaza shop at the corner of Delft Main Road and Symphony Way.

Nogaya and one of his colleagues received money from the shop owner and returned to the truck.

“They handed the money to the driver, who started counting it as he had to drop it in the safe behind the front seats.

“The accused appeared in front of the truck, pointing a firearm at them. He moved to the driver’s side and opened the driver’s door. At the same time, another man appeared at the passenger side with a firearm. They grabbed the money and a cellphone. They also searched for firearms, whereafter they brazenly opened fire at the three occupants in the truck.

“A minimum of eight shots from the two firearms were fired.”

Nogaya survived the attack and underwent surgery, but his colleagues were killed.

The prosecution said Dayi poses a high risk of future violent conduct.

Erasmus said the gravity and multiplicity of his convictions underscore the sustained and calculated nature of his criminal conduct. He has an entrenched willingness to resort to extreme violence, she said.

“His lack of empathy, absence of remorse, and demonstrated pattern of serious offending render his prospects of rehabilitation exceedingly poor. In these circumstances, the protection of society must take precedence,” she said.

TimesLIVE