Swimmers and coaches at Linden pool flounder due to delayed repairs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Linden swimming pool, which is meant to be a flagship heated facility run by the Johannesburg municipality, has been closed for months.

The popular municipal pool in Linden, Johannesburg, has had a woeful summer season, failing to open after scheduled maintenance and remaining cold after five months of no heating.

The pool was opened in October 1964 and has been serving surrounding residents ever since. It is one of three out of 59 public swimming pools in Johannesburg which are heated — but there are now only two.

The pool, located on 4th Street, has been a popular destination for all types of swimmers, including Roy Lotkin. He used to give swimming lessons in the public pool but now has to conduct lessons elsewhere due to the pool being cold and closed.

DA ward 99 councillor Hendrik Bodenstein, who has been campaigning for the pool to be reopened, considers the situation “an absolute shame”. He and residents consider the pool to be a “huge asset”.

Bodenstein said residents and users of the pool have offered their assistance on this and previous occasions, but have been rebuffed.

They are also willing to pay for an electrical breaker, which is apparently the main cause of the issue, to be purchased and installed — but the municipality “is less than favourable”.

A handwritten notice pinned at the entrance to the once-popular heated public pool on Linden. (TimesLIVE TimesLIVE, TimesLIVE TimesLIVE)

Bodenstein said one resident was willing to donate R100,000.

The municipality said: “While we understand the community’s willingness to contribute, liability and safety regulations prevent us from accepting external funding or volunteer assistance for this type of infrastructure repair. All work must be carried out by authorised professionals to comply with municipal safety standards.”

Nthatisi Modingoane, spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg, said: “The heating system at the pool has experienced a significant mechanical failure involving the heat exchanger, which is no longer functioning properly.”

The main pool motor has been removed for repairs. The operations are being managed by the city’s facilities enhancement unit to ensure the pool returns to an “optimal temperature as soon as possible”.

The special parts responsible for heating are not available in the country and need to be made and shipped to South Africa, prolonging the delay.

The maintenance team has engaged certified contractors to source replacement parts and carry out the necessary work. The process involves repairing the damaged components and ensuring the system is upgraded to prevent similar issues in the future — Nthatisi Modingoane, City of Joburg spokesperson

Aqua Fit and Fun owner Astrid Love, a long-time regular at the Linden pool who offers water aerobics, described the situation as “a nightmare”.

She has moved to another municipal pool which is unheated and foresees her business will have to close over the winter months if the Linden repairs are not done by then.

Over the years the lack of maintenance, electrical issues and closures have left many uncertain about the pool, which was fully functional in September last year but has not reopened since the issues started a month later.

“My business has taken a major knock,” said Love.

Coach Richard Roodt also spoke about losing business. “When winter comes no-one wants to venture into a cold pool, especially not children who have been sent for swimming lessons. The number of children attending lessons has fallen,” he said.

Roodt said he aims “to prevent drownings and teach children this essential life skill”.

He believes the government is failing users of the pool.

Modingoane said: “The maintenance team has engaged certified contractors to source replacement parts and carry out the necessary work. The process involves repairing the damaged components and ensuring the system is upgraded to prevent similar issues in the future.”

TimesLIVE