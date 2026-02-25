Whooping cough cases rise, NICD calls for public vigilance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is a vaccine-preventable disease. Immunity after vaccination is expected to last for five to six years. Stock photo.

After dropping in 2024, reported cases of whooping cough (pertussis) have climbed steadily through 2025 and into early 2026, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) warned on Wednesday.

During 2025, there were 614 confirmed cases reported through the Notifiable Medical Conditions surveillance system. More than half the cases occurred in children under five.

The upward trend has continued into 2026, with 161 confirmed cases already reported in the first seven weeks (January 1-February 22 2026).

This indicated continued transmission and warranted close monitoring and appropriate public health response measures, including increased efforts to ensure timelines, high coverage of vaccines and increased uptake of maternal vaccination, the NICD said.

Pertussis, caused by Bordetella pertussis, is a vaccine-preventable respiratory infection and a notifiable medical condition under the National Health Act. A pertussis vaccination is included as part of antenatal care. Immunity after vaccination is thought to last for five to six years. Periodic increases in pertussis cases can occur in vaccinated populations every three to five years.

Pertussis symptoms can vary between individuals. Early symptoms often resemble a common cold and may include nasal congestion, runny nose, mild sore throat, and a dry cough, usually with little or no fever. After several days, the cough typically becomes more severe, occurring in paroxysmal bouts that may be followed by a characteristic “whoop” or vomiting.

“Clinicians are reminded to maintain a high index of suspicion for pertussis and ensure that suspected and confirmed cases are notified. Diagnostic testing should be performed where appropriate, and post-exposure prophylaxis is recommended for close and high-risk contacts, including pregnant women and infants,” the NICD said.

It also advised that parents and caregivers of children younger than 12 should ensure their children are up to date with all routine vaccinations, including booster doses, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms develop.

In 2024, booster doses at six and 12 years of age were introduced in the public sector, and these additional doses are important to ensure continued protection beyond early childhood.

The NICD also advised clinicians to ensure that all children receive the full schedule of pertussis-containing vaccines (at six, 10 and 14 weeks; 18 months; and six and 12 years of age).

In addition, pregnant women should receive the maternal dose during the third trimester of each pregnancy to protect newborns in the first months of life.

